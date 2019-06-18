LETTER: Education the only answer

Tony Leon’s most recent column confirms his status as a leading commentator on SA’s political economy (Cabinet purge boosts story that era of impunity is over, but job not done, June 10).

His delineation of two strategies for job creation in the post-Zuma era — a low-wage economy on the Indian model or the creation of a highly educated workforce based on world-class infrastructure — presents diverging approaches to enhancing job creation and boosting the local economy.

Despite the urging of figures such as the Institute of Race Relations's Frans Cronje, radical deregulation of the labour market is completely unfeasible in the current political environment, which leaves only the second strategy as a viable option.

Among a number of fiscal realignments that could be implemented to usher in a new economic dawn, a crucial adjustment would be the redeployment of the wasted funding used for continual bailouts of the irredeemably dysfunctional SA Airways to finance the large-scale implementation of online learning and cutting-edge learning technologies in the public education system.

This would promote the conversion of arguably the world’s worst public education system into a primary driver of economic growth and social transformation by equipping SA youth in the public education system to face the vocational challenges posed by the much-vaunted fourth industrial revolution.

Richard Mayer

Via e-mail