LETTER: Get UIF process to work
We hope our new labour minister will be more proactive about anarchy in the offices
I constantly get feedback from the public about the dreaded queues, inefficiency and lost paperwork when they go to UIF offices to claim, including a letter from Cosatu complaining about “the massive queues, lost forms and general anarchy at the UIF offices”.
I intend to raise this issue with the department of labour's director-general and the UIF commissioner, but this is not a new complaint — it is something I have raised repeatedly over the past five years. Hopefully our new labour minister will be a little bit more proactive than the general inaction we received from his predecessor.
We are likewise getting numerous complaints about the so-called benefits that should have been operative already. There was a boast made just before the elections about the amendments to the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act. This boast was a hollow one as the amendments were made, but there has been no delivery.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson