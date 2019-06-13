LETTER: Get UIF process to work

I constantly get feedback from the public about the dreaded queues, inefficiency and lost paperwork when they go to UIF offices to claim, including a letter from Cosatu complaining about “the massive queues, lost forms and general anarchy at the UIF offices”.

I intend to raise this issue with the department of labour's director-general and the UIF commissioner, but this is not a new complaint — it is something I have raised repeatedly over the past five years. Hopefully our new labour minister will be a little bit more proactive than the general inaction we received from his predecessor.

We are likewise getting numerous complaints about the so-called benefits that should have been operative already. There was a boast made just before the elections about the amendments to the Unemployment Insurance Fund Act. This boast was a hollow one as the amendments were made, but there has been no delivery.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson