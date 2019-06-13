Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Colour is not an issue for Jews in Israel

13 June 2019 - 05:05
The walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel. Picture: REUTERS
The walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel. Picture: REUTERS

Pointing, as Terry Crawford-Browne does, to problems of racist attitudes towards Ethiopian Jews in Israel as evidence that Israel is indeed an apartheid state, is, to say the least, unconvincing (Ethiopian community in Israel is victimised by racism, July 12).

Such problems, unfortunately, exist in every country where there are black minorities, even in the most progressive societies. The point is that if it were an SA-style apartheid state, Israel would obviously never have gone out of its way to bring out so many black Ethiopian Jews in the first place.

Nor, for that matter, would it have airlifted virtually the entire Jewish community of Yemen to Israel back in the 1950s, nor allowed more than 80% of Indian Jews to immigrate to the country. On account of their pigmentation alone, both groups would have found themselves bundled off to Lenasia had they ever found their way to SA during the apartheid era.

As for the claim that Israel’s only motivation in bringing out Ethiopian Jews is to use them “as cannon fodder for the army and cheap labour”, I doubt whether even Crawford-Browne really believes this. There is no shortage of manpower for Israel’s military, and there are more than enough people outside the country willing to work there as temporary migrant labourers.

David Saks
SA Jewish Board of Deputies

LETTER: Calling Israel an apartheid state is ‘sheer absurdity’

What kind of apartheid state goes to huge trouble and expense to increase its black population?
Opinion
2 days ago

Chinks in Benjamin Netanyahu’s armour ahead of Israel’s September election

Much of Netanyahu’s popularity has to do with another nickname — ‘Mr Security’ — in a country where such issues are always on voters' minds
World
1 week ago

Jews warned against wearing kippah in Germany

Government commissioner blames the internet and social media as well as constant attacks against culture of remembrance as contributing to rising ...
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Ace’s tricks no reason to bar ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The depth of the DA’s problems
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: TymeBank takes tried and tested path ...
Opinion
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: EFF-led politics of revenge ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Thanks for everything, SA. We couldn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Spare us crocodile tears

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israeli lobby’s tactics will not work

Opinion / Letters

Israel minister not happy with Palestinian flags at Eurovision contest

World / Middle East

Israel’s Netanyahu orders ‘massive strikes’ for third day

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.