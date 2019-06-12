LETTER: Unions sell out postal workers

It is incredibly strange to me that the SA Post Office still employs staff as permanent part-timers for years without making them full-time permanent employees.

Over and above this the trade unions, acting jointly, entered into a substantive agreement on the criteria for the conversion of 500 part-time employees to full-time permanent employees.

This agreement is structured by regional allocation, basing the appointment on the proportion of each race nationally and so strongly discriminating against coloureds, Indians and whites. There also appears to be strong discrimination against any employee over 51 years of age.

Trade unions have in effect sold out many of their members to suit a political agenda of race and age discrimination.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesperson