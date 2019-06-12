Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions sell out postal workers

Post Office still keeps staff as permanent part-timers

12 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: PILANATHI RASMENI
Picture: PILANATHI RASMENI

It is incredibly strange to me that the SA Post Office still employs staff as permanent part-timers for years without making them full-time permanent employees. 

Over and above this the trade unions, acting jointly, entered into a substantive agreement on the criteria for the conversion of 500 part-time employees to full-time permanent employees. 

This agreement is structured by regional allocation, basing the appointment on the proportion of each race nationally and so strongly discriminating against coloureds, Indians and whites. There also appears to be strong discrimination against any employee over 51 years of age.

Trade unions have in effect sold out many of their members to suit a political agenda of race and age discrimination.

Michael Bagraim
DA labour spokesperson

LETTER: No fourth industrial revolution in SA

In this digital age it should be possible to allow online applications for an ID and driver’s licence
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Post Office back in business

With the delivery of overseas magazines it looks like CEO Mark Barnes’ turnaround strategy is bearing fruit
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: State should not run businesses

ANC’s desire for the creation of state-owned banks is dangerous and unnecessary
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Walk the talk please!

The Post Office's CEO should act on his own advice
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Gunning for Huawei could backfire on Donald Trump
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Thanks for everything, SA. We couldn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: End of an era for the DA
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: The barbarians are at the gate — and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Governor must stay in his lane and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Post Office exposes state of SA

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A smooth-running post office is not rocket science

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Speed up the post

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mr Barnes, please focus on your post

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.