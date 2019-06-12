Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Right mining policies allow Ghana to overtake self-defeating SA

Corporations looking to move out of the country as it has become hard for them to compete from here

12 June 2019 - 05:00
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Another kick in the butt and humiliation for SA. This time it’s the gold mining industry. We all know the industry was struggling and suffering for years, but having Ghana overtake us?

There are valid reasons why Ghana has overtaken us: the right mining policies, no militant unions, lower-cost mines, new development projects and cheaper and easier-to-mine deposits.

The authorities have developed a sound business environment. Ghana’s gold output thus rose 12% during 2018, while SA’s dipped 10.8% in the first quarter of 2019 alone.

What hurts our gold industry most is that our gold mining corporations, such as Anglo Gold Ashanti and Gold Fields, are looking to move out of SA to greener pastures — including Ghana — as it has become so difficult for them to compete.

They must overcome stringent legislation, a toxic political environment and huge capex demands as they go deeper and deeper to extract the precious metal. This is anything but conducive to new investment.

The SA gold industry is entering the final stages of a slow death.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

LETTER: Private sector is getting away with graft

Not much is being done to strengthen oversight in the private sector
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: SA’s rare-earth deposits

Vanrhynsdorp's Steenkampskraal mine has the world's richest monazite ore
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: No guns at Wild Coast protest

The N2 Wild Coast Road is a national strategic infrastructure project and part of the National Development Plan
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Gwede Mantashe mispresented facts

Minister’s claims around Mining Charter 3 have not materialised
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Gunning for Huawei could backfire on Donald Trump
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Thanks for everything, SA. We couldn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: End of an era for the DA
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: The barbarians are at the gate — and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Governor must stay in his lane and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SA loses the gold crown to Ghana

Economy

Ghana fines Absa unit for ‘frivolous’ forex quotes

Companies / Financial Services

Gold mining in SA is dead. What now?

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.