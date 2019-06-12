Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protector could Ace it if she tried

The R220m allocated to the Estina dairy farm project could not have vanished without a trace

12 June 2019 - 05:00
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The public protector evidently considers South Africans to be fools. Some are no doubt, but others are not.

The Estina dairy farm issue is a case in point. She expects us to believe that the R220m allocated to the project could not be traced. Yet a simple forensic audit exercise would surely reveal that the money, provided ultimately by taxpayers, was diverted to fund a lavish Gupta family wedding.

The public protector (a glaring misnomer) and her substantial staff need simply to use their considerable investigative powers to track the route of the money — from Bank A to Bank B to Bank C and so on, until it shows up at its final Sun City destination. As easy as finding the Ace of spades in a pack of cards, no matter how thoroughly shuffled.

John Spira
Johannesburg

