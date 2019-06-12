LETTER: Protector could Ace it if she tried

The public protector evidently considers South Africans to be fools. Some are no doubt, but others are not.

The Estina dairy farm issue is a case in point. She expects us to believe that the R220m allocated to the project could not be traced. Yet a simple forensic audit exercise would surely reveal that the money, provided ultimately by taxpayers, was diverted to fund a lavish Gupta family wedding.

The public protector (a glaring misnomer) and her substantial staff need simply to use their considerable investigative powers to track the route of the money — from Bank A to Bank B to Bank C and so on, until it shows up at its final Sun City destination. As easy as finding the Ace of spades in a pack of cards, no matter how thoroughly shuffled.

John Spira

Johannesburg