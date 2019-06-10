LETTER: Large SA group at labour organisation meeting in Geneva is outrageous
Not much can be gained, since they seem to be going just for the jaunt
SA has shockingly sent 52 people to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) meeting in Geneva. This includes 18 people from the labour department and a few others who are hangers-on.
Not much can be gained by most of these people being there, since they seem to be going just for the jaunt.
Even if one looks at a cheap ticket of R25,000 return, one would also expect hotels for R10,000 a night. And this for 10 days.
Our government and country can ill afford a junket of this nature.
We have seen very little gain from similar junkets to the ILO in the past.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA labour spokesperson