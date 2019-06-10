LETTER: Death of Raymond Louw leaves SA poorer

The death of author, journalist and editor Raymond Louw has robbed SA of an extraordinary person, a man passionate about his politics and country, an intellectual giant who espoused policies that were intellectually of the highest order and were combined with a profound sense of compassion and justice.

With the advent of democracy he continued to live a distinguished life of selfless service and distinction. There is far more to the story of this great man than just his editorship of the Rand Daily Mail and his efforts to oppose apartheid, as gallant and indispensable as they were.

History will accord Louw a place alongside the few who have combined ability and leadership along with an understanding of the problems faced by ordinary men and women. I consider myself fortunate to have known him in the early 1970s.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg