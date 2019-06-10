LETTER: Analyse options for Reserve Bank

The inflation targeting debate has reared its ugly head in the public domain. Those who stir up the debate are undermining the ANC’s conference resolutions at Nasrec. The resolution found expression in the ANC election manifesto, and delivered a decisive victory for the party.

None of the ANC factions disagrees that the rand is one of the most traded currencies in the global market. Hence inflation targeting is good for the stability of the currency and to stimulate growth. This narrow function is derived from the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which had been crafted with the assumption that employment is a direct outcome of growth.

However, experience has proven this theory to be flawed. Since the adoption of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution macroeconomic strategy in 1996 the economy has produced jobless growth with a stable currency and low price inflation. Many have celebrated this because it has aided the creation of a black middle class and bourgeoisie. Yet they are deeply in debt and emasculated from building industries.

Given this history, it follows that the Bank’s mandate must be expanded to include employment with consideration of growth, in addition to inflation targeting.

Nationalisation of the bank could be a mixed blessing, but the devil will be in the detail. The real advantages need to be analysed in their economic and political contexts.

Similarly, quantitative easing is an unconventional approach that seems unsustainable in the long term to support the political aspirations and goals of the country. The need for further analysis is evident.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni