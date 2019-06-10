Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Analyse options for Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank’s mandate must be expanded to include employment with added consideration of growth

10 June 2019 - 05:05
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The inflation targeting debate has reared its ugly head in the public domain. Those who stir up the debate are undermining the ANC’s conference resolutions at Nasrec. The resolution found expression in the ANC election manifesto, and delivered a decisive victory for the party.

None of the ANC factions disagrees that the rand is one of the most traded currencies in the global market. Hence inflation targeting is good for the stability of the currency and to stimulate growth. This narrow function is derived from the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which had been crafted with the assumption that employment is a direct outcome of growth.

However, experience has proven this theory to be flawed. Since the adoption of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution macroeconomic strategy in 1996 the economy has produced jobless growth with a stable currency and low price inflation. Many have celebrated this because it has aided the creation of a black middle class and bourgeoisie. Yet they are deeply in debt and emasculated from building industries.

Given this history, it follows that the Bank’s mandate must be expanded to include employment with consideration of growth, in addition to inflation targeting.

Nationalisation of the bank could be a mixed blessing, but the devil will be in the detail. The real advantages need to be analysed in their economic and political contexts.

Similarly, quantitative easing is an unconventional approach that seems unsustainable in the long term to support the political aspirations and goals of the country. The need for further analysis is evident.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

LETTER: Printing of money

Rules are necessary to ensure that quantitative easing is not used to subsidise private citizens and companies
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: SA economy is on the decline despite optimism

Business confidence at its worst since 2017
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Fantasy demolished

Experience over past years has shown what a disaster nationalisation will be
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
ANDILE KHUMALO: Decisive moments at which ...
Opinion
2.
Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: This is no time for compromise
Opinion / Letters
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ace Magashule is probably beyond ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RON DERBY: What's behind the new Reserve Bank ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Rand is volatile after Reserve Bank politicking

Markets

ANC in all-out battle over Reserve Bank’s mandate

National

Reserve Bank discussion should not ring alarm bells, says Sacci

National

Nationalising Reserve Bank is not ‘prudent’, Cyril Ramaphosa says, finally

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.