Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shutting up is a good idea

07 June 2019 - 05:03
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULANI MBELE
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULANI MBELE

It may be harsh to use the phrase “economic illiterates”, but what other words could describe those in the ANC who have suggested quantitative easing to solve our debt and growth problems. As the actress said to the bishop: “Why didn’t I think of that?”

The mechanics of quantitative easing are admittedly not easy to grasp, but then when people are confronted with a concept outside of their expertise they usually keep their mouths firmly shut, so as not to prove that those who believe they are bigly out of their depth are correct.

It is tempting to explain how quantitative easing works (or may work, to be more accurate), but those who know already know, and those who don’t know, think they know. One clue is that it is only even considered (among many other considerations) when interest rates cannot be reduced any further. Duh!

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town 

EDITORIAL: ANC’s bonkers ‘quantity easing’ idea

Party wants to “explore quantity easing measures to address intergovernmental debts to make funds available for developmental purposes”
Opinion
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ace Magashule is probably beyond reach as he seeks the Venezuela way

But it’s still worth trying to tell him that the Reserve Bank has not used up its conventional weaponry and that it would be complete madness to try ...
Opinion
1 day ago

CARTOON: A royal pain, Ace the Joker

Thursday June 6 2019
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
MOELETSI MBEKI: African governments can learn ...
Opinion
2.
LAWSON NAIDOO: Busisiwe Mkhwebane wastes scarce ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ace Magashule is probably beyond ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jarana’s plea shows SA is out of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Should the chief justice hand the president a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

ANC bombs on Reserve Bank add to rand woes

National

Efforts to stabilise SA’s finances are being undermined, says Tito Mboweni

National

ANC NEC says the Reserve Bank mandate must be ‘expanded’

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.