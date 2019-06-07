LETTER: Shutting up is a good idea

It may be harsh to use the phrase “economic illiterates”, but what other words could describe those in the ANC who have suggested quantitative easing to solve our debt and growth problems. As the actress said to the bishop: “Why didn’t I think of that?”

The mechanics of quantitative easing are admittedly not easy to grasp, but then when people are confronted with a concept outside of their expertise they usually keep their mouths firmly shut, so as not to prove that those who believe they are bigly out of their depth are correct.

It is tempting to explain how quantitative easing works (or may work, to be more accurate), but those who know already know, and those who don’t know, think they know. One clue is that it is only even considered (among many other considerations) when interest rates cannot be reduced any further. Duh!

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town