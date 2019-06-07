LETTER: President missing in action

Oh dear. The leader of our nation, our president, has gone missing in action. And so early in his new term of office.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced a broadening of the SA Reserve Bank’s mandate, and quantitative easing. A few hours later ANC economic transformation committee head Enoch Godongwana questioned the accuracy of that announcement. The following day the finance minister and Reserve Bank governor were highly critical of the announcement.

The resultant confusion demanded an immediate intervention from our national leader. Alas, there was none; no clarification, no rebuke for the secretary-general or the others. The outcome was a battering of our national currency.

At almost the same time a 3.2% contraction in the economy in the first quarter was announced, another serious national issue requiring not only explanation from our national leader but words of comfort and hope based on clear direction and well-articulated plans. Alas, there was none.

As they say, “A leader is one who knows the way, shows the way, and goes the way.” Is it too much to expect of our president?

Jeremy Rowse

Via e-mail