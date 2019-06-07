LETTER: Partnerships can save jobs

The distressing Stats SA news of a 3.2 % shrinkage of GDP in the first quarter does not bode well for the appalling unemployment situation in the country.

On the back of this devastating news, Standard Bank has announced plans to close 104 branches across the country, claiming in a public statement that this is “to align retail and business banking services to allow banking at any time, from anywhere”.

Could a solution to avert this drastic measure of branch closures and inevitable job losses lie in a reinvigorated partnership between the department of home affairs and certain SA bank branches, initiated in 2015 to roll out the smart ID programme?

Bank branches, particularly those at risk of closure, could provide traction to support the overburdened home affairs branches by including services where individuals apply for their smart ID cards, passports, book appointments to capture biometrics and collect their processed documents.

There has been vociferous debate on the benefits of public-private partnerships, specifically with regard to Eskom, SAA, and other state-owned enterprises. All indications are that if SA is to extricate itself from the economic morass a concerted shift is needed from its restrictive economic policies to embrace crucial partnerships with the private sector.

Andrew Naicker

Pietermaritzburg