LETTER: Deregulate labour market

Business Day’s editorial (Economic Slump Should Instil a Sense of Urgency, June 6) spoke of the need for urgency in recognising and supporting the reforms necessary for SA to stage an economic recovery, but not even your newspaper is willing to recognise and advocate for what needs to be done.

You talk of low-hanging fruit such as licensing much-delayed radio frequency spectrum, breaking up Eskom and fixing or selling SAA. All good ideas, but hardly sufficient.

What is needed is for the government to repeal all race-based empowerment legislation, deregulate the labour market and abandon minimum wage laws, while introducing a model of charter schooling and taking expropriation without compensation off the table completely.

Short of that SA cannot begin to replicate the growth rates of leading emerging markets. You still write of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s liberal agenda. We do not see it.

Frans Cronje

CEO, Institute of Race Relations