LETTER: We can’t stand by anymore

The shocking growth rate of -3.2% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the last quarter of 2018 calls for urgent policy changes.

We simply can’t stand by while the government continues on its destructive economic course. These utterly dismal economic growth figures are testament that current policies are not working.

The announcement was to be expected given the highest ever measured official and expanded unemployment rates of 28% and 38%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. Measured from the expenditure side, the economic contraction was even steeper at a rate of -3.4%.

The government’s inappropriate fiscal and monetary policies must carry part of the blame. High income tax rates, which have increased further due to bracket creep, as well as an increase in the repo rate in the fourth quarter of 2018, contributed to weaker demand and the astonishingly weak economic growth numbers.

The carbon tax, which came into effect at the beginning of June — adding 9c to the cost of a litre of petrol and 10c to diesel — coupled with volatile oil prices and an unpredictable rand-dollar exchange rate mean consumers have been hit hard at the pump yet again. The price of diesel increased by 13c/l on Wednesday and petrol by 9c/l.

Uasa wants to see some of the commitments and plans that were made as part of the jobs summit held in 2018 put into action. We also want to see the government act now to save the economy by overhauling economic policies.

The government needs to make it as easy as possible to start producing instead of importing goods. The current situation is the opposite: it is easier to import than to produce locally.

Regulations and legislation are stifling job creation and economic growth. In addition, bad service delivery and legislation are keeping administered consumer price inflation high. This needs to change to reduce consumer price inflation sustainably, which in turn will make lower interest rates possible. Lower interest rates are necessary to boost investment.

Stanford Mazhindu

Spokesperson, Uasa trade union