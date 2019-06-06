LETTER: Apartheid murder cases still open

The ANC government and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are selective in investigating and prosecuting cases of apartheid criminals.

They should not take undue credit for the prosecution of Joao Rodrigues, a suspect in the murder of Ahmed Timol, because it was the Timol family that played the major role in making the prosecution possible.

Similarly, a member of Onkgopotse Tiro’s family has applied for access to Tiro’s security file, but the government has ignored the request. Should we conclude that some ANC bigwigs might be directly or indirectly implicated in Tiro’s assassination, which would explain why they are not keen to dig out the truth? The Botswana government is also dragging its feet — information was requested from it last year, but it has not complied despite promising to do so.

The NPA should read Inside Boss by Gordon Winter, which reveals that Martin Dolinschek, who defected to the ANC in Lusaka after serving a jail term in Seychelles following an attempted coup, told the ANC who killed Tiro. It has also been alleged that Steve Biko was killed because of information former apartheid spy Craig Williamson passed on to apartheid police. When is Williamson going to be called to account for Biko’s death?

When are the ANC government and the NPA going to investigate and prosecute the killers of Mlungisi Wellington Tshazibane, a brilliant Orlando High School student and an Oxford-trained engineer? Tshazibane was killed in detention on December 11 1976 after the plane he was traveling in from Lesotho was forced to land in Bloemfontein.

There are many such cases, but for now the ANC government and NPA should prioritise those without political considerations.

Sam Ditshego

Kagiso