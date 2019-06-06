LETTER: Airbnb creates jobs

Guest activity on the Airbnb platform in SA supported more than 22,000 new jobs and generated an economic impact of $678m over a 12-month period.

These are substantial numbers by anyone’s calculation, but perhaps the most important is the way in which the platform is driving both tourism as well as one of SA’s most important areas for economic growth: the rise of small business entrepreneurs, particularly in the face of increasing unemployment and volatile inflation rates as locals pay ever more for everyday amenities.

The impact of Airbnb is best measured on the ground. Hosts tell us their ability to welcome guests into their homes or host experiences on the Airbnb platform has made a huge difference in their lives.

It is also interesting to note that of the 35,000 hosts in SA that list their home on the Airbnb platform, the majority — 65% — are women.

Velma Corcora

Airbnb sub-Saharan Africa