LETTER: Airbnb creates jobs

The platform is driving the rise of small business entrepreneurs

06 June 2019 - 05:02
Airbnb. Picture: FLICKR
Guest activity on the Airbnb platform in SA supported more than 22,000 new jobs and generated an economic impact of $678m over a 12-month period.

These are substantial numbers by anyone’s calculation, but perhaps the most important is the way in which the platform is driving both tourism as well as one of SA’s most important areas for economic growth: the rise of small business entrepreneurs, particularly in the face of increasing unemployment and volatile inflation rates as locals pay ever more for everyday amenities.

The impact of Airbnb is best measured on the ground. Hosts tell us their ability to welcome guests into their homes or host experiences on the Airbnb platform has made a huge difference in their lives.

It is also interesting to note that of the 35,000 hosts in SA that list their home on the Airbnb platform, the majority — 65% — are women.

Velma Corcora
Airbnb sub-Saharan Africa

Is your Airbnb host spying on you?

We almost expect a lack of privacy online, but being watched while staying in real-life accommodation is just weird and creepy, writes Elaine Moore
Life
1 week ago

Apple’s former retail chief Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb board

Ahrendts has been consistently named a Top 100 Global Executive in rankings by Forbes and Fortune
Companies
2 weeks ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: It's getting harder to take the taxman for a ride

Airbnb hosts can no longer hide cash under the mattress
Opinion
3 weeks ago

