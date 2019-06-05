Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More snags for Multichoice

Inflation-beating price increases

05 June 2019 - 05:00
Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA

Your correspondent, Jacques Plaut, gave a favourable view on investing in Multichoice “MultiChoice Worth a Look for Investors” (May 30). He mentions Africa and Netflix as two “snags”, to which I would add the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s plans on TV rights “Competition Commission Urges Icasa to Open up Pay-TV Market” (June 2).

But Plaut is incorrect on one aspect. There has been a steady inflation-beating price increase every year for the past six years for its full-suite product. No negotiations. Pay up or we cut you off. It is impossible to speak to its accounting staff, and it doesn’t provide tax invoices for purchases made at its Randburg office. Bon voyage to another monopoly.

Chris Richards
Dunkeld

