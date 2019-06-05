LETTER: Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have nothing good in common

So President Donald Trump has given his full support to Boris Johnson in the belief that he will make an excellent British prime minister and he is “a very good guy and very talented person”. Yeah, sure.

Is that why whenever Johnson opens his mouth he puts his foot in it, having stumbled from one gaff to another while playing foreign minister?

On the other hand, Trump and Johnson have a lot in common. Both are divisive and antagonistic and have funny hairstyles. One sees himself as an “extremely stable genius” and probably wants his own jester next to him. They undoubtedly have similar IQs so can communicate on the same level.

They both do a lot of flip-flopping between what they say and what they do. Johnson originally supported Brexit but then did his best to undermine Theresa May by rejecting any deal she negotiated to leave the EU.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston