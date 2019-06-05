Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have nothing good in common

Both display a talent for flip-flopping between what they say and what they do

05 June 2019 - 05:00
Boris Johnson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BEN STANSALL
Boris Johnson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BEN STANSALL

So President Donald Trump has given his full support to Boris Johnson in the belief that he will make an excellent British prime minister and he is “a very good guy and very talented person”. Yeah, sure.

Is that why whenever Johnson opens his mouth he puts his foot in it, having stumbled from one gaff to another while playing foreign minister?

On the other hand, Trump and Johnson have a lot in common.  Both are divisive and antagonistic and have funny hairstyles. One sees himself as an “extremely stable genius” and probably wants his own jester next to him. They undoubtedly have similar IQs so can communicate on the same level.

They both do a lot of flip-flopping between what they say and what they do. Johnson originally supported Brexit but then did his best to undermine Theresa May by rejecting any deal she negotiated to leave the EU.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston 

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Add Tongaat to list of corporate ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other ...
Opinion
3.
CAROL PATON: Clock is ticking already on ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NHI is a funding model masquerading as a delivery ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Sasol overspent and overpromised
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Trump tells Britain to ‘walk away’ if EU does not yield on Brexit

World / Americas

Trump calls London’s mayor stone-cold loser as he lands in UK

World

May and Trump say goodbye to each other, perhaps wishing they had never met

Opinion

Boris Johnson told to head to court over Brexit ‘lies’

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.