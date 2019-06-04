LETTER: Employ more cops to curb crime
Murders and road deaths are linked to a shortage of 100,000 police and traffic police
04 June 2019 - 05:00
Murders and road deaths cost SA 37,000 lives a year, and this is directly linked to a shortage of more than 100,000 police and traffic police. Providing these jobs should be a top priority for our new parliament.
In addition, our road carnage can be halved overnight by simply bringing our speed limits in line with Sweden, the UK, New Zealand, Australia and the US.
Richard Benson
Pinelands