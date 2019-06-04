Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF makes a well-calculated move

It is well within the ambit of the law for the party to suggest that the public protector’s findings against Gordhan should be challenged in a court of law

04 June 2019 - 05:00
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: REUTERS
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: REUTERS

There is bad blood between Pravin Gordhan and Julius Malema, and the EFF’s move to back public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against Gordhan should be understood from that perspective.

The EFF is an opposition political party and would want to adopt a stance that is different from all the other opposition political parties. Its Marikana massacre trump card seems to have lost its power, or it has decided to abandon it, and there are few other issues that can be used to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa, unlike his errant predecessors.

It is well within the ambit of the law for the EFF to suggest that the public protector’s findings against Gordhan should be challenged in a court of law, because it is only a court of law that can set her findings aside. The EFF’s manoeuvre is a well-calculated political move.

That it represents a flip-flop in its stance towards the public protector is of no consequence compared to the political capital the EFF can derive from the Gordhan imbroglio. 

Sam Ditshego
Kagiso

LETTER: Is the public protector untouchable?

Only parliament can remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and this can only happen with the support of the EFF
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Malema, EFF gave former prisoner Kenny Motsamai his dignity back

Beauty of the new SA is based on heartwarming stories such as that of the former Apla combatant
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Coalition between DA and ANC would sideline the EFF

It is politically dangerous to provide an opportunity for the red berets to strengthen their image
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Crooked politicians must be punished

SA has the chance to start afresh under President Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Peter Bruce is jumping to conclusions

Business Day offers leeway to former editor
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Keep the M2 closed — and close all the other ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Add Tongaat to list of corporate ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Sasol overspent and overpromised
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: Clock is ticking already on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Merging of research and education departments ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Everyone needs to raise their game to right the national ship

Opinion

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Hadebe’s departure should prompt a re-engineering of Eskom ...

Opinion / Columnists

EFF doing some soul-searching following the elections

Politics

EFF birthday function ‘was not paid for by VBS’, Julius Malema says

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.