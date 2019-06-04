LETTER: ‘Chokers’ tag is too kind

Referring to the SA cricket team as “chokers” in the wake of their humiliating defeat by England on Thursday would be a flattering misnomer. Spineless jellyfish would be a more accurate description.

The cherry on the top was Faf du Plessis’s after-match comment that the team had learned a lot from the massacre.

Surely the first and basic lesson is not to give your wicket away, which was the sin of every SA batsman, most obvious of which was Du Plessis’s gift to square leg. Why did he not possess the nous (as he should) to appreciate that deep square leg was placed where he was to pouch an attempted hook off a bouncer? This is elementary, dear Faf. As captain, you are obliged to play more responsibly than you did.

Ultimately, the pathetic performance was a slap in the face for the many loyal fans who paid good money for expensive Oval seats, as well as those thousands who cancelled activities to watch proceedings on television.

My British son has secured high-price tickets for SA’s match at Lords on June 23. As soon as I get to London I will try to flog my ticket to the highest bidder, along with my SA flag. That’s a measure of my disgust.

John Spira

Johannesburg