LETTER: Cabinet is still an albatross

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new cabinet he looked as if he had a knife to his back. He was as sombre as an undertaker, convincing me that there is huge subterfuge around the new cabinet.

While slightly reduced, the cabinet is still over the top in numbers, with deputies in abundance. The cost to country is reduced by only a few million rand. The telling point in the speech was the embarrassing mention that those who did not make it into cabinet would still have access to the ANC government gravy train as he would ensure what they were looked after and able to make a “contribution” to SA.

I interpret this to mean that they will not have to take a knock in income just because they were deemed to be undesirables or possible felons, and not cabinet material.

SA has to make some hard decisions. The government has to be radically curtailed, and with that cushy government jobs. Take the money saved from serious and real government downsizing to create huge public works projects in which the bulk of the unemployed, by and large uneducated and unskilled men and women, can be given immediate work in cleaning the streets and public spaces, painting public structures and maintaining infrastructure.

Ramaphosa must immediately come up with an SA “new deal” to create immediate work. Accompanying this must be the imparting of basic skills to the new workforce such as welding, plumbing, concrete work, carpentry, machine working, electrical, painting and minor construction work.

Millions could be employed in very necessary work to keep SA on track. The private sector should manage these programmes as the government would certainly screw this up!

Dr P Baker

Parktown North