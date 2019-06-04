Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Alex people used as political pawns

Parties should not be allowed to use other people’s misery to advance their political agenda

04 June 2019 - 05:00
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

The behaviour of the people of Alexandra township must be condemned. They behave as if they are the only people living in SA. They are doing everything they can to hold our government to ransom.

They know that land invasions will result in evictions. They also know their houses are built on land that is not theirs, and sometimes on land that is not suitable for human settlement.

Yet they blame the president when they know the order for evictions was issued by the City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, a deployee of the DA.

But we shouldn’t be surprised they are doing this, because they are proxies of political parties using these evictions to campaign for the 2021 local government election.

We have seen this before, and if we are not careful this trend is going to spread throughout the country. Parties should not be allowed to use other people’s misery to advance their political agenda. 

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

