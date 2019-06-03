LETTER: Talk to each other to find solutions

There is no single reason for the general climate contributing to the high levels of crime, and thus no single solution. There are historical reasons leading to inequality and uneven playing fields; there are more recent causes such as the mistakes of both the National Party and the ANC; there is hatred stoked by populists on the right and the left of the political spectrum; and lastly the international dimension of narrow nationalism, intolerance, bigotry and racial supremacy that finds fertile breeding ground on the right and left.

With the dawn of populism and the rise of a champion in the White House, deterioration of inclusivity has also impacted on SA, with its similar history (segregation and apartheid) and similar population compilation. The biggest challenge facing us today, not only in SA, is the growing gap between rich and poor. Madiba identified this and said political liberation without economic liberation is meaningless.

It speaks for itself that economic growth and job creation in the short to medium term are the most important steps in addressing crime. In the short term, however, political leaders and civil society should tone down the rhetoric of intolerance and hatred that is poisoning our people.

We will have to find our own solutions and it will require a combined effort by the government and civil society. We need to talk to each other again and embrace each other, as we did during the truth and reconciliation commission, under Madiba, with the Rugby World Cup in 1994 and the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

We are still the same people and we are blessed with a new leader who had the blessing of Madiba. Let us not squander this window of opportunity.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag