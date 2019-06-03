Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Old Mutual’s abysmal performance

No blame can be placed on the demutualisation of the organisation in 1999, and its changed ethos

03 June 2019 - 05:00
Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo and chair Trevor Manuel at the company’s listing on the JSEr. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Among the daily barrage of paper bullets used in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Business Day’s letters page it was uplifting to see that matters of a corporate nature can also receive attention. Rowan Phillips’ sad report on his dealings with Old Mutual is unfortunately another example of the abysmal performance of “the” life assurance organisation that was relied upon by thousands of policyholders to manage their investments and secure their financial futures “No Mutual respect here” (May 30).

No blame can be placed on the demutualisation of the organisation in 1999, and its changed ethos. (Policyholder cannot be a word much used or well understood at Old Mutual these days.)  When Mike Levett was persuaded to leave after a disastrous foray into the US market, the golden handshake he received made a mockery of corporate governance.

Peter Moyo can certainly learn from this bit of Old Mutual history. And by the way, when Old Mutual cuts the value of a policy by 40%, don’t ask the industry ombudsman for assistance. He will pull out the rule book and choose one of the three options available to him – the one that suits the assurer best.   

Chris Richards
Dunkeld

