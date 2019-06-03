LETTER: No threat for Jews in SA

There were two shocking events last week that should give any respectable person pause for thought. One, the German authorities advised Jews not to wear a kippah (a religious head covering) for fear of physical attack, and the UK equality and human rights commission opened an official investigation into institutionalised antisemitism in the Labour Party.

Reported incidents of antisemitism in Europe have multiplied by thousands of percent for reasons that include Trump and his “fine people on both sides” comments, leaders such as Hungary’s Viktor Orban, right wing ascendency throughout Europe, imported ingrained antisemitism from North Africa and the Middle East, and the resurgence of leftist antisemitism in the UK, made acceptable by Jeremy Corbyn and his nasty cohorts. All of this only 70 years after the Holocaust.

Whatever the reason, apart from a small but serious number of incidents this scourge has not manifested in SA, where Jews are as safe as anybody else to go about their business, wearing what they like and to where they like. For this we have to be grateful to a combination of, inter alia, the constitution, most political parties, our cosmopolitan society and the tolerant nature of most people.

The one negative factor driving antisemitism is the use of anti-Zionism as a cover and excuse, around the world as in SA. BDS, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign and some voices in the ANC and EFF are plainly antisemitic, but there are those who genuinely believe they only oppose Israeli policies and not the Jewish state or its people, although even in that respect a little introspection would not be out of place.

Why do they hold this one state, which happens to be the Jewish state, to a higher standard than others and criticise it more harshly and more volubly than any other state?

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town