LETTER: Is the public protector untouchable?

Only parliament can remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and this can only happen with the support of the EFF

03 June 2019 - 05:00
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
It has become clear over the past few months that South Africans need protection from our public protector. This statement is based upon numerous scathing judicial judgments upon her “objective” reports. She has the arrogant attitude of “take me to court if you want”. Is this because she has become untouchable in her position?

Every passing day seems to support this notion. Why? Readers will remember it was Julius Malema’s final stamp of approval that sealed her as public protector, this after the rest of the interview committee started to develop doubts over her suitability for the position.

Since both she and Malema are proteges of the father of back-scratching, Jacob Zuma, she is now returning the favour to Malema. This is done because only parliament can remove her, and this can only happen with the support of the EFF. They were well taught by the Godzuma of backscratchers.

Derek Abrahams

Cape Town

