LETTER: David Mabuza's reappointment spells trouble

President Cyril Ramaphosa may be adopting the adage of “hold your friends close and your enemies closer” in appointing David Mabuza as deputy president. Mabuza has a string of allegations against him longer than my arm, which should make him ineligible for any public office, let alone the second most important in the country.

However, it is worrying that if Ramaphosa were incapacitated for any reason his deputy would automatically take over. Assuming a reinvigorated national prosecuting authority is capable of looking into his past misdeeds, we might be running into a Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma-type confrontation.

This was a bad appointment. I see trouble ahead at a time when it’s the last thing we need.

Bernard Benson

Parklands