LETTER: President set to succeed

Reforming the cabinet through downsizing reminds me of David Hausman’s home affairs department case study published in February 2010 (Reforming Without Hiring or Firing: Identity Document Production, SA 2007–2009).

Hausman wrote that in June 2007 ID applicants had to wait for at least 127 days to receive their documents. By the end of 2008, when reform had taken place, the average waiting time to receive an ID from application had been reduced to 40 days, a significant improvement. That was achieved without any change to the staff complement of the department.

In the case of President Cyril Ramaphosa, he was expected to reduce his cabinet substantially and yet yield improved results. This was a complex, yet possible, task. The president must have conducted his due diligence thoroughly with the assistance of capable advisers. He surely did not suck the required number of ministers out of his thumb.

Ramaphosa saw an opportunity to save the government millions of rands by curbing public spending. I bet the president will pass this test by reducing his cabinet and still performing better.

Thobani Ngcobo

Richards Bay