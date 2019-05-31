LETTER: It’s the same old Ramaphosa

The pro-Ramaphosa media that keep repeating that he is anti-corruption and for clean government need to open their eyes, since they are navigating in the dark. Really, what has changed?

ANC parliamentarians sway with the wind, whichever way it blows. The really corrupt individuals mentioned in numerous commissions of inquiry are all in the new government at various levels. President Cyril Ramaphosa knows full well who they are but he has cherry-picked just a few to be removed, for publicity purposes.

He has neither the ability (because of how the ANC works) nor the strength of character to clean up a filthy government he has been part of for a long time. Only a seismic shift will put this country on the road to recovery, and neither Ramaphosa nor the ANC has the conviction or integrity to put SA first.

Many of us are already out of patience. Any attempt at ubuntu seems a waste of energy.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail