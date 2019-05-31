Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s the same old Ramaphosa

President has neither the will nor the ability to make the changes SA needs

31 May 2019 - 05:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, May 29 2019. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, May 29 2019. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

The pro-Ramaphosa media that keep repeating  that he is anti-corruption and for clean government need to open their eyes, since they are navigating in the dark. Really, what has changed?

ANC parliamentarians sway with the wind, whichever way it blows. The really corrupt individuals mentioned in numerous commissions of inquiry are all in the new government at various levels. President Cyril Ramaphosa  knows full well who they are but he has cherry-picked just a few to be removed, for publicity purposes.

He has neither the ability (because of how the ANC works) nor the strength of character to clean up a filthy government he has been part of for a long time. Only a seismic shift will put this country on the road to recovery, and neither  Ramaphosa nor the ANC has the conviction or integrity to put SA first.

Many of us are already out of patience. Any attempt at ubuntu seems a waste of energy.

Charles Cadman 
Via e-mail

