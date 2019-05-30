LETTER: Years of contributions amount to nothing

As a young teacher north of the Limpopo in 1973, I bought the line spun me by the “man from the Mutual” who convinced me retirement annuities, among others, were the way to secure my future.

After 31 years of dutiful monthly payments I had the temerity to inquire what sort of payout I could expect. After much stonewalling, Old Mutual Zimbabwe agreed to make my twilight years that much more comfortable by paying me the princely sum of US$18 for each of the years I had paid on my policies, or a one-time payment of US$500.

I was told to note that the conversion of the Zimbabwe dollar to US dollar was not based on any exchange rate since my more than three decades of pension contributions were essentially without any value. I tried the “big dogs” at Old Mutual in London, only to be fobbed off.

In light of this, it has been interesting to read of Zimbabwean-born Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo’s unseemly exit from his post. Moyo received a total remuneration of R50.5m in 2018 and I have no doubt that his Zimbabwean counterpart earned a similarly astronomical sum. And Moyo is now haggling over his exit package!

According to Old Mutual’s 2018 integrated report, “the southern African region … (was) … driven by strong performance in Zimbabwe and Namibia despite tough trading and economic conditions”. Meanwhile, thousands of Zimbabwean emigrés and those still locked into that country are expected to gratefully accept the crumbs tossed them.

While I know the financial jugglers and smooth talkers can justify how they do their sums, I believe strongly that those who have dutifully and in good faith paid their dues to the insurance companies need to be recognised and fairly recompensed.

Rowan Phillips

Faerie Glen