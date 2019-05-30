Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Spare us crocodile tears

Palestinians had to take refuge in Lebanon and Syria after being driven from their homes

30 May 2019 - 17:05
Picture: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
Yes indeed, Allan Wolman, the treatment suffered by Palestinians in Lebanon and Syria should be condemned (“Singling out Israel is unfair”, May 24).  But let us not forget what caused Palestinians to be in Lebanon and Syria.

From February 1948 armed Zionists not only committed numerous massacres of Palestinians but, using their master plan, Plan Dalet, systematically drove Palestinians out of some 500 villages into neighbouring territories without allowing them the right of return.

Palestinians of the diaspora deserve the right of return under international law, the restoration of their stolen property or just compensation, and they should also be entitled to citizenship of a newly constituted unitary state in what was the Palestinian mandate until May 1948.

So I urge Mr Wolman, rather than shedding crocodile tears over the mistreatment of Palestinians, campaign actively so that justice can prevail.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

