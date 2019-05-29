LETTER: Malema, EFF gave former prisoner Kenny Motsamai his dignity back

The most amazing story of the new parliament is that of former Apla combatant Kenny Motsamai. A few months ago I read about his run-ins with the correctional services department and being re-arrested for violating his parole conditions. He is now an EFF legislator , sitting opposite the same justice minister who granted him parole.

That is the beauty of the new SA. Just when you are about to give up on it, you read such heartwarming stories. I must thank Julius Malema for giving Motsamai his dignity back. He can now support his family and not rely on political handouts.

I am not a fan of Malema and his party. I don’t trust their political motives. But I cannot keep silent on what they have done for Motsamai and his family. It is a story of hope. This country is indeed full of possibilities.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

