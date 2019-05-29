Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Malema, EFF gave former prisoner Kenny Motsamai his dignity back

29 May 2019 - 05:04
Kenny Motsamai. Picture: SOWETAN
Kenny Motsamai. Picture: SOWETAN

The most amazing story of the new parliament is that of former Apla combatant Kenny Motsamai. A few months ago I read about his run-ins with the correctional services department and being re-arrested for violating his parole conditions. He is now an EFF legislator , sitting opposite the same justice minister who granted him parole.

That is the beauty of the new SA. Just when you are about to give up on it, you read such heartwarming stories. I must thank Julius Malema for giving Motsamai his dignity back. He can now support his family and not rely on political handouts.

I am not a fan of Malema and his party. I don’t trust their political motives. But I cannot keep silent on what they have done for Motsamai and his family. It is a story of hope. This country is indeed full of possibilities. 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail 

Freed PAC veteran vows to unite party

The party welcomes Kenny Motsamai’s release, but points out more than 40 PAC political prisoners are still behind bars
National
2 years ago

EFF birthday function ‘was not paid for by VBS’, Julius Malema says

Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio says the funding was part of the illegal R16.1m Brian Shivambu's firm received from VBS, which was ...
National
18 hours ago

EFF wants its own mayor to run Tshwane, says Malema

DA and his party are also discussing power sharing in Johannesburg
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: The Cat lurks as ANC’s chickens come ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Reordering the cabinet will help ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Are you serious, or just not Cyrilous?
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: With Brexit outcome as clear as mud, ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Malema and the media
Opinion

Related Articles

COPE calls for release of all political prisoners after Kenny Motsamai goes free

Politics

Freed PAC veteran vows to unite party

National

Freedom at last for PAC prisoner jailed for killing traffic cop in bank robbery

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.