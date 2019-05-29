Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inability to change tactics torpedoed Theresa May

UK premier and Jeremy Corbyn paid a huge price in the EU elections for their failure to present voters with a clear strategy

29 May 2019 - 05:02
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after announcing her resignation outside 10 Downing street in central London on May 24, 2019. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after announcing her resignation outside 10 Downing street in central London on May 24, 2019. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

Why has Theresa May been so disastrous for the UK and the Conservative Party, as underlined by the outcome of the EU elections? At stake here is honest and principled leadership and the ability to adapt to changing realities.

May was against Brexit but was so keen to become prime minister that she switched immediately to become fixated on taking the UK out of Europe. This was not a small issue, but a fundamental change in politics. In addition, it represented a swing to the populist right.

David Cameron resigned because Brexit represents such a fundamental change for British and European politics.

When May realised that her Brexit was no longer politically feasible she simply kept running into the wall, unable to make even a tactical change. She also remained adamantly against allowing a second referendum, despite changing circumstances and the fact that voters were misled during the Brexit campaign.

British voters have seen through all of this. May, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, paid a huge price in the EU elections for their failure to present their voters with a clear strategy.

Although Nigel Farage’s Brexit party, riding the wave of frustration of the British voters, did extremely well in the EU elections, the pro-remain Liberal Democrats and Greens also did well. Overall there is a fine balance between Brexiteers and pro-Remainers in the EU parliament, with pro-Remainers having a slight edge.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

EDITORIAL: With Brexit outcome as clear as mud, SA must get cracking on contingency plans

The EU is our biggest trading partner and within that, the UK is the second largest
If Trump didn’t change after being elected, don’t expect Boris Johnson to

Populists don’t alter when they alteration find, no matter how many sensible people they surround themselves with, writes Robert Shrimsley
