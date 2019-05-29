LETTER: Inability to change tactics torpedoed Theresa May

Why has Theresa May been so disastrous for the UK and the Conservative Party, as underlined by the outcome of the EU elections? At stake here is honest and principled leadership and the ability to adapt to changing realities.

May was against Brexit but was so keen to become prime minister that she switched immediately to become fixated on taking the UK out of Europe. This was not a small issue, but a fundamental change in politics. In addition, it represented a swing to the populist right.

David Cameron resigned because Brexit represents such a fundamental change for British and European politics.

When May realised that her Brexit was no longer politically feasible she simply kept running into the wall, unable to make even a tactical change. She also remained adamantly against allowing a second referendum, despite changing circumstances and the fact that voters were misled during the Brexit campaign.

British voters have seen through all of this. May, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, paid a huge price in the EU elections for their failure to present their voters with a clear strategy.

Although Nigel Farage’s Brexit party, riding the wave of frustration of the British voters, did extremely well in the EU elections, the pro-remain Liberal Democrats and Greens also did well. Overall there is a fine balance between Brexiteers and pro-Remainers in the EU parliament, with pro-Remainers having a slight edge.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag