LETTER: Dear white people, the glass is half full

Give President Cyril Ramaphosa a chance to prove himself

29 May 2019 - 05:05
Cyril Ramaphosa waves after taking the oath of office at his inauguration. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
In the main, white South Africans seem to have adopted a “glass half empty” view after the elections.

I cannot tell you how many expressions of disappointment I have heard either in the election result (the DA is on a slide; the EFF is our next official opposition), or President Cyril Ramaphosa (he ought to have put many more behind bars by now; he must rid himself of Ace Magashule), or in Magashule (he is not toeing the ANC line; nor being reprimanded) or in the possibility of Ramaphosa being prevented from holding the presidential office for his full five-year term.

But I choose to see a glass that is half full. Why? 

  • The election results were what we could expect or better and, despite the bungling with regard to the indelible ink, they were free and fair.
  • I have faith in Ramaphosa’s integrity. He might not have taken all the steps most whites have hoped for, but how many wrong steps has he taken? Certainly none if by “wrong” you mean “corrupt”.
  • The composition of the cabinet will be tricky and some appointments will seem inappropriate, but let’s count how many ministers and deputies will be dispensed with and how many receive the tick of approval.
  • Finally, I believe Ramaphosa certainly knows more about the internal politics of the ANC than the majority of whites. He knows his way around Luthuli House, he is astute and patient and wants to see this country prosper.

What more do we want?

Max Leipold
Hermanus

TOM EATON: Are you serious, or just not Cyrilous?

Perhaps Mboweni was desperately trying to convince us that Ramaphosa really is a president
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa juggles his cabinet options

No announcement likely before Tuesday, says presidency
2 days ago

WATCH: Why Cyril Ramaphosa delayed the cabinet announcement

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the new cabinet
22 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Cyril Ramaphosa has to watch his back as officials jockey for position

Nobody knows what game Mabuza is playing, but it seems safer for Ramaphosa to keep him as an ally
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Relax, Ramaphosa is not about to do something stupid

So when is it precisely that President Cyril Ramaphosa gets recalled from office?
1 day ago

