LETTER: Can we agree to disagree respectfully?

One can deduce from comments from both sides regarding most things related to race that it seems there will never be consensus in this regard. However, that should not necessarily be seen as an obstacle, as we are all free to voice our opinions.

My point is that we should all try to always rationally articulate, with respect, why we believe a certain point of view. That is the problem in SA; this often does not happen as we throw insults, make threats and indulge in other forms of degradation without being accountable or trying to be factual.

This applies to the media as well. The media often behave as if there is something special about them. If we had quality investigative reporting it might go a long way towards “spreading some truths”.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail