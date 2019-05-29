LETTER: Blue-light brigades are a sign of a banana republic

I was amazed when I saw a picture of Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on his way to cast his ballot in the European parliament elections riding a bicycle, with no security and no blue-light brigade pushing everyone off the road.

This is a guy who knows who he is and does not need to portray himself as anything else or prove to the world how important he or his country are.

Compare him with our country, where not only the president but even Mickey Mouse MECs and other government bigwigs routinely use expensive blue-light convoys of screeching cars that bully other road users, skip red traffic lights and endanger lives.

That is why we are still a banana republic and will stay as such for a long time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at his inauguration that in 25 years the country will be able to feed all its people and everyone will have a job (all 100-million or more by then). Yet he said nothing about how to fix our immediate problems or any acknowledgement that we are going down the tubes fast.

More of the same pre-election promises from our new president.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston