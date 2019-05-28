Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crooked politicians must be punished

28 May 2019 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Durban High Court. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA/POOL
The future of our country hinges on President Cyril Ramaphosa. We wait with bated breath to see what happens to former president Jacob Zuma and those alleged to be part of state capture.

Shamila Batohi has declared that the National Prosecuting Authority is severely impaired and much work will need to be done to restore its efficacy. In the meantime, the ratings agencies were waiting for the outcome of the elections and Ramaphosa’s promises to rid the country of corruption.

Our country has an opportunity for all its people to move forward, building SA and creating employment. Let us make sure the miscreants in the government are prosecuted and jailed for their crimes. The people of SA expect no less.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

