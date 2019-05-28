LETTER: Crooked politicians must be punished

The future of our country hinges on President Cyril Ramaphosa. We wait with bated breath to see what happens to former president Jacob Zuma and those alleged to be part of state capture.

Shamila Batohi has declared that the National Prosecuting Authority is severely impaired and much work will need to be done to restore its efficacy. In the meantime, the ratings agencies were waiting for the outcome of the elections and Ramaphosa’s promises to rid the country of corruption.

Our country has an opportunity for all its people to move forward, building SA and creating employment. Let us make sure the miscreants in the government are prosecuted and jailed for their crimes. The people of SA expect no less.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff