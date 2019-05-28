LETTER: Coalition between DA and ANC would sideline the EFF

I have been strongly critical of DA-EFF coalitions in metropolitan areas. However, I do concede that under Jacob Zuma’s presidency it would have been difficult, perhaps unacceptable, to form coalitions with the ANC.

Realities have changed in the meantime and future DA-ANC coalitions under Cyril Ramaphosa would be a much better option. It would not only sideline the EFF but open the door to future coalitions between the DA and ANC, even on a national level.

I find it politically short-sighted and dangerous to provide an opportunity for the EFF to strengthen its image simply because of a severe dislike of the ANC. Instead of boosting moderate forces in the ANC under Ramaphosa the DA chooses to give legitimacy to the radical EFF.

In the longer run the move to keep co-operating with the EFF by voting with them against the ANC candidate for the premiership of Gauteng may be a serious miscalculation and costly mistake.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag