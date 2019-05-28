LETTER: Beware the claws of Mabuza The Cat

The Cat lives on. Once again David Mabuza is trying to dictate the terms of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency.

He claims to have made him the president of the ANC. Yes, you heard that right. Mabuza, the so-called country bumpkin from Mpumalanga, tried to steal Ramaphosa’s golden moment.

No-one is talking about the inauguration speech. Every major newspaper, as well as columns and talk shows, are all about Mabuza. Some call it the Mabuza problem. The Mabuza conundrum.

It is not the first time The Cat has become the narrative. At the last ANC elective conference, Mabuza outwitted Sun Tzu himself — that is, former president Jacob Zuma’s camp. The same Zuma who toyed with Thabo Mbeki as if he was Lionel Messi.

You underestimate Mabuza at your peril. In Mpumalanga he made Mathews Phosa irrelevant and outdated. Today The Cat is forcing Ramaphosa to delay his cabinet announcement.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail