LETTER: Delays are not about red tape

After more than 30 years as a professional project manager in the built environment, I am not of the opinion that the delays experienced in the approval of projects have much to do with so-called red tape or a general lack of competence among City of Cape Town officials.

The problem has become the need to manage the city’s limited resources from outside its organisation without the benefit of a clear understanding of process, protocol and policy.

I am not aware of any service in any industry where it is required of the purchaser to manage the entire process of procurement and logistics from outside the service provider’s organisation. Such a scenario from a commercial point of view would be bizarre.

One may think that the solution is merely a redesign of the city’s organisational structure, with case officers appropriately empowered and charged with the responsibility to ensure the safe and efficient passage of each application received, and one would be right. The city should do so!

The first obstacle to such a solution, however, would be the secondary industry that has built up around the city’s inefficiency. Most medium to large professional firms employ people whose sole function it is to move documents from desk to desk to ensure that the process of plan approval is appropriately expedited.

One may argue whether such an external service actually delivers the value expected of it but it is better than nothing under the prevailing conditions.

Something more constructive needs to be done to assist the city in its function than merely to bash its institutions.

The property development community overflows with the kind of expertise that could help. Collaboration between the parties, therefore, would be better than recrimination.

Peter E Richards

Rondebosch