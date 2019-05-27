LETTER: AB omission is reprehensible

It is inconceivable that SA’s prime batting asset will not be representing the nation at the upcoming World Cup. The recent IPL clearly demonstrated that AB de Villiers is in top form and remains one of the world’s leading batsmen. That he is absent from a team that comes up against the best in the next few days is reprehensible.

We do not, alas, know the reasons for his omission. If it is, as rumoured, a question of pique on behalf of our cricketing authorities (he has not played representative local cricket over the past two years), then those responsible should swallow their pride and do that which is necessary to win the trophy.

Sad to say, without De Villiers, SA, thereby lacking the X factor desperately needed to win, will once again fail to reach the winning post.

It isn’t (yet) too late.

John Spira

Johannesburg