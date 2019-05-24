LETTER: US foreign policy being hijacked

US foreign policy in the Middle East is being hijacked by premillennialist dispensationalism. This is a frankly medieval evangelical Christian belief of rickety construction based mainly on a particular reading of the biblical Book of Revelation. Spreading to the US from its Irish roots in the 1850s, it is now entrenched among President Donald Trump’s critical support base.

Adherents believe that the current dispensation, also known as the “state of grace” will end with the rapture, when all Christians will suddenly be transported to heaven. Remainers will be subjected to seven years of tribulation followed by the “second coming”, at which point Christ will rule the world for a millennium, with Jerusalem as his capital.

While one may not agree with, say, the Munroe doctrine, at least it can be discussed. The rapture requires a suspension of rational thought. I doubt Trump believes in it, but Mike Pompeo, a part-time Kansas pastor, and vice-president Mike Pence definitely do. Only last week the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, stated in a speech that one of Israel’s secret weapons consisted of being on the same side as God.

Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 was playing to this evangelical support base. Recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights was successful in securing Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election.

Netanyahu was snubbed by former president Barack Obama. Now he understands that although some evangelicals believe the Jews will eventually burn in hell, they will do just about anything to secure Jewish rule over “Greater Israel” as this will fulfil Christian prophesy, leading to the rapture and the end of the current dispensation.

As such they provide rock-solid support for Israel’s confrontation with Iran, making war increasingly likely.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay