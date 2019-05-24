Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peter Bruce’s column is provocative but fun

Campaign against Bruce’s column is puzzling

24 May 2019 - 05:00
Peter Bruce’s column is excellent. The campaign against him on your letter pages has been puzzling and unjustified. His articles are amusing, well-written and provocative in their discussions of current issues, such as the recent debate around the elections.

Gossip and irreverent tongue-in-cheek comments are part of a columnist’s fare. For example, his floating list of a dream cabinet “Dream on: cabinet list too good to be true”, (May 9) was brilliant, as was his gossip about eavesdropping “St Mmusi and his angels preside over lies and betrayal”, (May 16).

This is not hard-core journalism, it’s light-hearted commentary on current issues, which can be dire and in need of irreverent prods. 

Dr Jillian Carman
Parkview

