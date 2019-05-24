LETTER: New administration must tackle challenges

The sixth administration of the democratic government has begun with lot of controversy prior to the swearing-in of MPs.

We have seen the likes of Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba withdrawing their names from the ANC’s list, followed by the postponement of the swearing in of ANC deputy president David Mabuza and national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane.

This is a serious problem for the ANC. It can’t go through these processes not knowing where it stands with regard to certain members. It should have dealt with these issues earlier.

A younger generation of MPs will bring more lively debate to the house. But their deployment must not be just about their youth. They must understand their roles and the tasks that lie ahead. Being young does not guarantee that one is progressive and will bring fresh ideas to the august house.

The ANC Youth League has died a slow but painful death. Its leaders may be even more useless than the older generation they enjoy mocking in social media. Now they will come to the realisation that appearance and reality are two different things.

I sincerely hope the new administration will bring the promised new dawn, and that this government will deal decisively with the ongoing challenges this country faces. Unemployment, poverty and inequality must be alleviated; the economy must grow to benefit us all.

South Africans want to see the end of corruption in our public institutions, and action being taken against those who are found to be corrupt.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein