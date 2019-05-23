LETTER: Tito Mboweni on the right track

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is on the right track in vigorously pursuing municipal debt. The debt in itself is part of a historical legacy stemming from the culture of nonpayment that pervades certain quarters of our society.

Better still, pull out all the stops to recover the stolen loot stripped out of the state-owned enterprises and hidden in places such as Dubai. Bring these funds back to where they originated as part of a solution to the debt burden.

And while we are about it, see to it that the perpetrators are put in jail. At least this will ensure some measure of satisfaction for the embattled taxpayer.

AR Viljoen, Elgin