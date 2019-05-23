Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni on the right track

Everything possible should also be done to recover the loot stolen from SOEs

23 May 2019 - 05:00
Tito Mboweni inside the National Assembly. Picture: Esa Alexander
Tito Mboweni inside the National Assembly. Picture: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is on the right track in vigorously pursuing municipal debt. The debt in itself is part of a historical legacy stemming from the culture of nonpayment that pervades certain quarters of our society.

Better still, pull out all the stops to recover the stolen loot stripped out of the state-owned enterprises and hidden in places such as Dubai. Bring these funds back to where they originated as part of a solution to the debt burden.

And while we are about it, see to it that the perpetrators are put in jail. At least this will ensure some measure of satisfaction for the embattled taxpayer.

AR Viljoen, Elgin

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa needs strong ministers for his ‘new dawn’

President plays his cards close to his chest ahead of inauguration
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni, the voice of sanity

Mboweni may be SA’s finance minister, but he remains the epitome of a central banker in character: resolutely independent of thought, captured by ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Emboldened Ramaphosa has to strike decisively against looters

President has to assert his authority and power swiftly to transform the ANC
News
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What’s eating Phumzile van ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Please eject public protector Busisiwe ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
4.
FRED KHUMALO: The three stooges — Manyi, ...
Opinion / A Moveable Feast
5.
EDITORIAL: Is Zille’s Twitter meltdown a sign for ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni bemoans ‘madness’ of Eskom’s debt

National

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Mboweni still best person for finance job, but ...

Opinion / Columnists

SOEs can be fixed, say the CEOs of some of the ailing enterprises

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.