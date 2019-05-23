Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peter Bruce is jumping to conclusions

Business Day offers leeway to former editor

23 May 2019 - 05:00
Mmusi Maimane, centre. Picture: MASI LOSI
Is jumping to conclusions the favourite exercise of former editor Peter Bruce? (St Mmusi and His Angels Preside Over Lies and Betrayal (May 16).

PETER BRUCE: St Mmusi and his angels preside over lies and betrayal

Despite its promises, the party was prepared to dump principles to secure a deal with the EFF
Opinion
1 week ago

An eavesdropper heard an EFF member suggest to a DA member that the EFF should talk to the DA about future coalitions. The DA member agreed. Neither party had any authority to agree to anything.

This informal approach does not amount to negotiation or lying by any person in authority. So how could a reputable journal publish Bruce’s incredible column? Is it because as a former editor he retains unauthorised influence over the staff?

Jennifer Kinghorn
Via e-mail

