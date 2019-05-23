LETTER: ANC must consider consequences of alliance with antisemitic group BDS

The SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) applauds the German parliament’s ruling that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is antisemitic. This unequivocal message from the Bundestag carries significant weight given Germany’s dark understanding of the meaning and consequences of anti-semitism.

We call upon the ANC, whose foreign policy and position towards the Jewish state is dictated by the BDS movement, to grasp the consequences of its alignment with an antisemitic fringe organisation. The latest outcome of this unholy ANC-BDS alliance is the downgrading of the SA embassy in Israel affirmation by international relations & co-operation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

We reject the disingenuous arguments by the minister’s adviser that many Jews endorse the antisemitic BDS movement and the downgrading of diplomatic relations between Israel and SA. The radical far-left organisation SA Jews For A Free Palestine, which takes this position, represents no-one but itself and is supported by a fraction of 1% of the Jewish population in SA. The overwhelming majority of Jews in SA are vociferously opposed to the ANC’s unique discrimination and sanction of the one and only Jewish state among all the countries of the world.

The German parliament stated that BDS campaigns are a modern echo of “the most terrible chapter in German history” and are reminiscent of Nazi campaigns against Jews. The SAZF calls on the ANC to consider the consequences, whether intended or not, of their alliances and actions and where they may lead.

Ben Swartz

National chair, SA Zionist Federation