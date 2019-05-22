Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions must stop the bravado

22 May 2019 - 05:03
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NAASHON ZALK
It is tragic that more than 600 mine workers have been sacrificed by a trade union due to their ignorance and bravado (“Amplats fires 600 striking mine workers,” May 21).

We have just seen a five-month-long strike on the platinum belt where the union was forced to settle on the increase that was offered in the first place. The workers will take almost a decade to catch up on the monies they have lost.

I regularly hear stories from employees (both in groups and individuals) of how the unions have not activated their cases of dismissal soon enough, or have let them down at the last minute when it was necessary to go to arbitration or the labour court.

Like any other business, unions take money from their members on a weekly or monthly basis, and they make profits from these contributions. It is incumbent upon the unions to employ competent people who both know and understand the labour law. Far too many officials seem more interested in furthering the cause of the union than helping their members.

Trade unionism is an integral part of our economy and is sorely needed at times like these, when jobs are scarce and retrenchments are at a record high. Yet many trade union members cannot rely on their unions. It would be useful for unions to ensure that officials and shop stewards are given proper legal training and are more responsive to the needs of their members.

Trade unions should be a vital cog in the labour legal system and must therefore understand how it works. This latest debacle of a wild-cat strike is just preposterous.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Via e-mail

