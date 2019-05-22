LETTER: Madonsela to climb for our girls

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is taking the call to support our girls’ hygiene needs to new heights — literally.

On August 9 Madonsela (joined by an expedition of influential women) is scheduled to summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the Caring4Girls menstrual hygiene programme.

We’ve barely started to amplify the narrative around the gross injustice of our girls missing school due to a lack of sanitary products, which should be available at no cost to those who cannot afford them. Their plight has now intensified far beyond meaningless rhetoric. Therefore, it’s heartening to see (especially) a woman in leadership rolling up her sleeves to help alleviate the struggle of our girls.

Why should our girls continue to suffer indignity while the financially capable among us look the other way — or, worse, look on indifferently? According to a research project on employment, income distribution and inclusive growth, about 1% of South Africans own at least 50% of the country’s wealth, and the richest 10% own 90%-95% of all wealth. This study is a national research programme that seeks to deepen understanding around employment, income and economic trends.

Stats SA has just released the first-quarter unemployment figure for 2019: it is 27.6%. If we ensure that our girls remain in school, they could become much-needed meaningful role-players in our economy and even create jobs.

Showing support for our girl children in the critical area of sanitary hygiene is a true test of our moral fibre as a society, not to mention the legacy we’re building. And if we can supply them with medically sound and environmentally friendly products, even better.

Let’s not become complicit in forging (arguably) the biggest Achilles heel in the way of their development.

With a good dose of creativity, generosity and compassion, we can help our girls manage their period with dignity, allowing them to focus on the critical matter of their education.

Claudia Konicke

Via e-mail